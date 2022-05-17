MONDAY, May 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Younger adults with prediabetes mellitus (pDM) have an increased risk for type 1 myocardial infarction (T1MI) hospitalization, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Quality of Care and Outcomes Research 2022 Scientific Sessions, held from May 13 to 14 in Reston, Virginia.

Rupak Desai, M.B.B.S., from the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and colleagues examined the incidence and odds of T1MI admissions and outcomes using the National Inpatient Sample for 2018 for younger adults (age 18 to 44 years) with and without pDM.

The researchers found that the overall prevalence of pDM was 0.4 percent in younger adults hospitalized in 2018. Among all nondiabetic admission in younger adults, T1MI-related hospitalization (T1RH) was significantly higher in the pDM versus non-pDM cohort (2.15 versus 0.3 percent). T1RH with pDM occurred more often in men, Blacks, Hispanics, Asian/Pacific Islanders, patients from the higher-income quartile, patients from urban-teaching hospitals and Midwest and West region hospitals, and patients with higher rates of hyperlipidemia, obesity, and fluid-electrolyte imbalance. Significantly higher odds of T1MI were seen in the pDM versus non-pDM cohort in univariate and adjusted multivariate analyses. No difference was seen between the cohorts for the T1RH outcome of major cardiovascular and cerebrovascular adverse events.

“Our study should be considered as a foundation for future research to clearly establish heart disease burden in young adults with prediabetes,” a coauthor said in a statement. “It is essential to raise awareness among young adults about the importance of routine health check-ups, including screening for prediabetes.”

