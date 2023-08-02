 Risk of adverse kidney-related events for patients on lithium is low but increases with greater exposure - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Risk of adverse kidney-related events for patients on lithium is low but increases with greater exposure

Aug 02, 2023

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

ADVERTISEMENT

PW PODCAST

Business of Medicine

View all

Vestibulum maximus nulla in nisl venenatis, sed condimentum neque volutpat

Advertisement