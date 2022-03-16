For a study, it was determined that deoxycholic acid (DCA) levels were linked to poor outcomes and might have led to vascular calcification in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Researchers looked into whether high levels of DCA were linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular illness, CKD progression, and death in CKD patients. A prospective observational cohort study was used as the research design. Fasting DCA levels were measured in 3,147 Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort research participants. The average age was between 59 and 11 years, 45.3% of the participants were women, and 40.6% were African Americans. The mean estimated glomerular filtration rate was between 42.5 and 16.0 mL/min/1.73 m2. It was fasting DCA levels as a predictor in the Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort research participants. End-stage kidney disease (ESKD), atherosclerosis and heart failure events, and all-cause mortality were risks. Tobit regression was performed to find determinants of DCA levels. The relationship between fasting DCA levels and clinical outcomes was investigated using Cox regression. Increased age and non-use of statins were the most significant predictors of increasing DCA levels in adjusted models. There were nonlinear relationships between log-transformed DCA levels and clinical outcomes. After adjusting for other factors, DCA levels above the median were linked to an increased risk of ESKD (HR, 2.67; 95% CI, 1.51-4.74) and all-cause mortality (HR, 2.13; 95% CI, 1.25-3.64). Atherosclerotic and heart failure events were not linked to DCA levels above the median, while those below the median were not related to clinical outcomes. Investigators couldn’t measure DCA longitudinally or in urine or feces samples, and they couldn’t measure any other bile acids. They were also unable to assess several factors that influenced DCA levels. DCA levels above the median were independently related to ESKD and all-cause mortality in 3,147 persons with CKD stages 2-4.

Source – www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590059521002302