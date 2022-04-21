For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the response to hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccination and the risk of HBV infection in celiac disease (CD) patients. They used the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) database (2009–2014) to conduct a cross-sectional study to determine the rate of HBV vaccination, immunological response, and HBV infection risk in patients with and without CD. The rate of HBV infection was also estimated through retrospective analysis of 2 cohorts: Mayo Clinic patients (1998–2021) and the Rochester Epidemiology Project (REP; 2010–2020), a stable, longitudinally followed cohort. The rate of HBV infection in the United States was 0.33% (95% CI 0.25–0.41), according to NHANES data. 46 (49%) of the 93 individuals with CD were vaccinated against HBV, while 10,228 (53%) of the 19,422 patients without CD were. 22 (48%) vaccinated patients with CD had HBV immunity, compared to 4,405 (43.07%) vaccinated individuals without CD, which did not vary significantly. There were no cases of HBV infection in patients with CD in the NHANES data. 3,568 CD patients were seen at Mayo Clinic throughout the study period, and 3,918 CD patients were identified using the REP database. Only 4 (0.11%) CD patients at Mayo Clinic and 9 (0.23%) of REP patients had HBV infection. Individuals with and without CD had similar rates of HBV vaccination and immunity. There was no increased risk of HBV infection in CD patients, as expected. Therefore, the outcomes do not support the screening and revaccination of CD patients for HBV immunity in the United States.

Source:journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2022/03000/Celiac_Disease__Risk_of_Hepatitis_B_Infection.4.aspx