SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Risk of neuropsychiatric disorders in primary hyperparathyroidism: Parathyroidectomy versus nonoperative management.

Jul 15, 2024

Experts: Zhixing Song,Sanjana Balachandra,Christopher Wu,Rongzhi Wang,Polina Zmijewski,Andrea Gillis,Jessica Fazendin,Brenessa Lindeman,Herbert Chen

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Zhixing Song

    Department of Surgery, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

    Sanjana Balachandra

    Department of Surgery, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

    Christopher Wu

    Department of Surgery, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

    Rongzhi Wang

    Department of Surgery, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

    Polina Zmijewski

    Department of Surgery, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

    Andrea Gillis

    Department of Surgery, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

    Jessica Fazendin

    Department of Surgery, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

    Brenessa Lindeman

    Department of Surgery, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

    Herbert Chen

    Department of Surgery, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement