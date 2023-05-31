The following is a summary of “CENTRAL RETINAL ARTERY OCCLUSION: META-ANALYSIS FOR THE RISK OF NEW ONSET ATRIAL FIBRILLATION AND STROKE,” published in the March 2023 issue of Cardiology by Gupta, et al.

Central retinal artery occlusion (CRAO) can be caused by atrial fibrillation (AF), even if it is absent during the event. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the association between CRAO and the risk of new-onset AF and stroke during follow-up.

They searched the MEDLINE, EMBASE, and SCOPUS databases from inception to May 2022 for studies on “atrial fibrillation” and “retinal artery occlusion.” Of the 205 identified, duplicates, irrelevant studies, and those that did not report new-onset AF after CRAO were excluded. The researchers used a random effects model to calculate the pooled odds ratio (OR) and 95% CI of AF and stroke risk in patients with CRAO compared to control groups. The analysis was conducted using RevMan 5.4.1.

Seven studies were included, involving 1,476 patients with CRAO, a control group without CRAO (n=9,843), and a group with stroke (n=7,058). In the 18 months following CRAO, there were 196 new cases of AF (13.4%). CRAO was associated with a higher risk of new-onset AF (OR:1.59, CI:1.20-2.11, P=0.001) and stroke (OR:2.46, CI:1.74-3.47, P<0.001) compared to controls. However, the risk of AF after CRAO or stroke was similar (OR:0.83, CI:0.41-1.71, P=0.62).

CRAO was associated with a higher risk of new-onset AF and stroke. The risk of AF after CRAO was similar to that after stroke. Therefore, CRAO should be considered a cryptogenic stroke and require closer follow-up with screening and early anticoagulation evaluation.

Source: jacc.org/doi/10.1016/S0735-1097%2823%2900456-4