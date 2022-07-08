THURSDAY, July 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) have increased risk of peripartum cardiovascular complications, according to a study published online June 16 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Salman Zahid, M.D., from Rochester General Hospital in New York, and colleagues examined trends, outcomes, and predictors of cardiovascular complications associated with PCOS diagnosis during delivery hospitalizations. A total of 71,436,308 weighted hospitalizations for delivery were identified, 0.3 percent of which were among women with PCOS.

The researchers found that during the study period, there was an increase in the prevalence of PCOS and of obesity among those with PCOS. Women with PCOS had increased prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and dyslipidemia and were older (median, 31 versus 28 years). Compared with no PCOS, PCOS remained an independent predictor of cardiovascular complications, including preeclampsia, eclampsia, peripartum cardiomyopathy, and heart failure, after adjustment for age, race and ethnicity, comorbidities, insurance, and income. Increased length of stay (three versus two days) and cost for delivery hospitalization ($4,901 versus $3,616) was seen among women with PCOS.

“Our study shows that PCOS is indeed a risk factor for acute cardiac complications at the time of delivery and should be taken seriously,” Zahid said in a statement. “We want to stress the importance of optimizing the cardiovascular health of women with PCOS with prevention efforts.”

Two authors disclosed financial ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

