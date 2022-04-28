To compare the rate of psoriasis among patients grouped according to BMI category (normal or underweight, overweight, obese class 1, and obese class 2/3). A retrospective cohort study of over 1.5 million patients from across the United States, aged one month to 90 years old, conducted between January 1, 2008 and September 9, 2019. Crude incidence of psoriasis per 10,000 person-years was 9.5 (95% CI, 9.1-10.0) among normal or underweight patients, 11.9 (95% CI, 11.4-12.4) among overweight patients, 14.2 (95% CI, 13.6-14.9) among obese class 1 patients, and 17.4 (95% CI, 16.6-18.2) among obese class 2/3 patients. When compared to individuals with a BMI of less than 25, persons who were overweight (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.19; 95% CI, 1.12-1.27; P<.001), obese class 1 (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.43; CI, 1.34-1.53; P<.001) andObesity’s influence on psoriasis severity could not be quantified. Psoriasis is more likely in individuals who have a high body mass index (BMI). There appears to be a link between BMI and the risk of psoriasis, with higher BMIs linked to greater risks.

Source:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0190962221011129