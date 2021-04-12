Researchers conducted this study to determine risks of severe adverse maternal and neonatal outcomes in women with repeated cesarean delivery (CD) and primary CD compared with those with VD.

This cross-sectional study was extracted from 2,262 pregnant women who gave birth between August 2014 and December 2016 at Srinagarind Hospital, Khon Kaen University. Severe maternal outcomes were categorised based on the World Health Organization criteria. aOR and 95% CI were calculated to indicate the risk of severe adverse maternal and neonatal effects among women who underwent CD than those who underwent VD.

There were no cases of maternal death in this study. CD significantly increased the risk of severe adverse maternal outcomes compared with women who delivered vaginally. Compared with vaginal delivery, NNM risks and SNO were considerably higher in the primary CD group, respectively. For repeated CD, the chances were borderline significant.

Primary and repeated CD significantly increased the risk of SMO compared with VD. Risks of NNM and SNO were also significantly increased in women with prior CD. The chances of NNM and SNO for repeated CD trended toward a significant increase.

Reference: https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jp/2020/9207431/