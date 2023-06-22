The following is a summary of “Postoperative venous thromboembolism risk stratification in patients with uterine cancer,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Wagner, et al.

Uterine cancers are known to have a high risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE). The American Society of Clinical Oncology recommends extended pharmacologic thromboprophylaxis for all patients undergoing pelvic surgery for cancer, but clear risk stratification for uterine cancer patients is lacking. The Caprini score, commonly used for VTE risk assessment, has limited applicability in gynecologic oncology. A modified Caprini score and the Khorana score have been explored in other populations but not in the context of uterine cancer. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the ability of a modified Caprini model and the Khorana score to stratify the risk of postoperative VTE within 90 days in patients with uterine cancer.

A retrospective cohort study included all patients with uterine cancer who underwent hysterectomy over four years. The Caprini and Khorana scores were calculated for each patient. Various cutoffs for the Caprini score (≥7, ≥8, and ≥9) and the Khorana score (≥ two and ≥3) were evaluated. Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to assess the prognostic value of each score and other clinico-pathologic factors associated with VTE development.

The study, 954 patients were included, and the rate of venous thromboembolism (VTE) development was 1.7% (16 out of 954). Among the patients, 90.5% (863 out of 954) underwent a minimally invasive surgical approach. The mean Caprini score for patients who experienced VTE was 10.3, compared to 8.1 for those without VTE (95% CI, 1.17–3.33; P<.0001). Similarly, the mean Khorana score for the VTE group was 2.4, while it was 1.9 for those without VTE (95% CI, 0.04–0.82; P=.03). Both the Caprini and Khorana scores showed an association with VTE, but only a Caprini score cutoff of ≥8 or ≥9 was statistically significant, with a risk ratio of 31.25 (95% CI, 1.88–519.49) and 4.59 (95% CI, 1.49–14.13), respectively. The area under the curve for the Caprini and Khorana scores was 0.75 and 0.68, respectively, indicating high accuracy in predicting VTE.

In the subgroup analysis of patients who underwent minimally invasive surgery, 11.7% (101 out of 863) were discharged on the same day without postoperative thromboprophylaxis, and none of these patients developed VTE. However, among the laparotomy patients who received extended prophylaxis for 30 days, the rate of VTE was more than three times higher compared to the minimally invasive group (5.49% vs. 1.7%). Advanced tumor stage and leukocytosis were identified as independent risk factors for VTE.

The study suggested that using a modified Caprini score could help identify high-risk uterine cancer patients who would benefit from prolonged thromboprophylaxis, potentially reducing the incidence of postoperative VTE while minimizing overtreatment. However, prospective validation and further research were needed to determine the optimal treatment duration.

