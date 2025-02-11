Risk Stratification Model for Chronic Lung Disease and PH Survival

Photo Credit: Rasi Bhadramani

The following is a summary of “Development of the pulmonary fibrosis, pulmonary vascular resistance, six minute walk distance, B-type natriuretic peptide, age (PVD-B65) risk score for patients with chronic lung disease and pulmonary hypertension,” published in the February 2025 issue of Pulmonology by Gayen et al.

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) was associated with higher mortality in chronic lung disease, but validated risk assessment tools for prognosis were lacking.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to create a risk assessment tool for stratifying individuals with chronic lung disease and PH by 1-year mortality risk from the time of diagnosis.

They analyzed individuals with chronic lung disease and PH. Predictors of 1-year mortality were identified using multivariable Cox regression, with point values assigned to predictors based on hazard ratios to develop the risk score. Participants were categorized into low, intermediate, and high-risk groups based on total scores. Kaplan–Meier survival analysis was employed to compare survival among the groups. Internal statistical validation was carried out through Cox regression with bootstrapping.

The results showed that pulmonary fibrosis without emphysema, pulmonary vascular resistance > 5 WU, 6-minute walk distance < 150 m, brain natriuretic peptide (BNP) > 200 pg/mL, and age > 65 years (PVD-B65) were predictors of 1-year mortality. Kaplan–Meier survival analysis revealed significant differences in survival between the 3 risk groups (log-rank P = 0.002). The model demonstrated internal validation through bootstrapping (P < 0.05).

Investigators concluded that the PVD-B65 risk assessment tool, a novel, and validated 1-year mortality risk calculator, could aid in risk stratification and treatment decisions for patients with chronic lung disease and PH by considering factors associated with pulmonary parenchymal and vascular remodeling.

