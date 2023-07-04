The following is a summary of “Stratifying risk outcomes among adult COVID-19 inpatients with high flow oxygen: The R4 score,” published in the May–June 2023 issue of Pulmonology by García, et al.

High flow oxygen therapy (HFO) is a commonly used intervention for pulmonary complications, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. Risk stratification tools have been developed to assess the outcomes of COVID-19 patients. For a study, researchers sought to create a simple risk stratification system to predict the need for invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) or death in COVID-19 inpatients receiving HFO.

A total of 529 adult inpatients with COVID-19 pneumonia were included in the study. Unadjusted clinical risk factors associated with the composite endpoint of IMV or death were identified. The risk for the primary outcome was estimated using a Cox proportional hazards model. The results were validated using bootstrapping.

The following factors were considered for the risk score: age above 62, eGFR under 60 ml/min, room air SpO2 ≤89% at admission, history of hypertension, history of diabetes, and presence of any comorbidity (cancer, cardiovascular disease, COPD/asthma, hypothyroidism, or autoimmune disease). Each criterion was assigned a score of 1. The score was then simplified into four categories: 0 criteria, 1 criterion, 2-3 criteria, and ≥4 criteria. Compared to the reference category (0 criteria), the risk estimates for the primary endpoint were HR 2.94 [1.67 – 5.26], 4.08 [2.63 – 7.05], and 6.63 [3.74 – 11.77], respectively. The area under the ROC curve for the model was 0.72.

The proposed risk score utilized simple criteria to estimate the risk of IMV or death among COVID-19 inpatients receiving HFO. Higher category scores were associated with an increased risk of the primary endpoint.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2531043721001963