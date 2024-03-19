SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Ritlecitinib Shows Marked Efficacy in Patients With Alopecia Areata

Mar 19, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Piliang M, et al. Efficacy of ritlecitinib up to months 24 in patients with alopecia totalis (AT) and alopecia universalis (AU) from the ALLEGRO phase 2b/3 and long-term phase 3 clinical studies. Presented at: AAD 2024 Annual Meeting, March 8-12, 2024, San Diego, USA.

King B, et al. Efficacy and safety of ritlecitinib in adults and adolescents with alopecia areata: a randomised, double-blind, multicentre, phase 2b-3 trial [published correction appears in Lancet. 2023 Jun 10;401(10392):1928]. Lancet. 2023;401(10387):1518-1529. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(23)00222-2

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement