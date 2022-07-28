For a study, researchers sought to assess the achievability, security, and adequacy of the KangDuo Surgical Robot-01 (KD-SR-01) framework for robot-helped revolutionary prostatectomy (RARP). This imminent, single-focus, single-arm clinical review was directed from May 2021 to August 2021. One specialist performed about 16 RARP techniques with the KD-SR-01 framework. The perioperative and follow-up information were tentatively recorded. Early oncologic results were surveyed by careful edge status, and self-restraint was characterized as something like 1 pad every day or pee spillage of less than equal to 20 gm by the 24-hour cushion weight test. Ergonomics were surveyed with the NASA-TLX (National Aeronautics and Space Administration Task Load Index). All cases were finished effectively without transforming to customary RARP, laparoscopic or open medical procedures. The middle docking time, console time, and urethrovesical anastomosis time were 5.9 (territory, 2.5-11.5), 87 (territory, 70-120), and 14.4 minutes (range, 12.0-25.7), individually. The middle assessed blood misfortune was 50 ml (range, 10-200). None of the patients required intraoperative bonding. The middle postoperative clinic stay was 5 days (range, 4-10). Generally speaking, 4 (25%) patients had a positive careful edge. No biochemical repeat happened several months after a medical procedure. The self-restraint rate was 87.5% (14/16) at multi-month after catheter expulsion. No extreme intraoperative or postoperative inconveniences (Clavien-Dindo grade ≥3) happened. The specialist detailed a high solace level with a NASA-TLX worldwide score of 22.7±3.2. The KD-SR-01 framework was achievable, protected, and powerful for the board of confined prostate disease.

Source: auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000002498