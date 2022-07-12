For a study, researchers sought to assess the surgical outcomes of robotic paravaginal repair and sacrocolpopexy in patients with lateral cystocele caused by a paravaginal defect.

In 43 patients with high-grade pelvic organ prolapse with a lateral or mixed cystocele, robotic paravaginal repair and sacrocolpopexy were done concurrently. The Pelvic Organ Prolapse Quantification (POP-Q) test was done at the 12-month visit to objectively evaluate prolapse correction, and the findings were compared to those of the preoperative period. The Patient Global Impression of Improvement (PGI-I) questionnaire was used to assess patient satisfaction.

Before and after surgery, the Ba and C ratings improved dramatically from 2.1±1.2 preoperatively to -2.0±1.1 postoperatively (P<.01) and from 0.3±1.3 preoperatively to -4.3±1.1 postoperatively (P<.01), respectively. The number of patients who had PGI-I questionnaire ratings of 1 and 2 (indicating high-level symptom improvement) was 33 at 1 month (76.7%), 30 at 3 months (69.8%), and 28 (65.1%) at 12 months. When respondents who gave 3 points (a little improvement) were included, the numbers increased to 38 (88.4%) after 1 and 3 months and 35 (81.4%) at 12 months, showing satisfaction with symptom improvement. There were no major problems during or after surgery. However, some patients experienced de novo stress urine incontinence, which reduced their pleasure.

Robot-assisted paravaginal repair and sacrocolpopexy may be performed safely in patients with cystocele-predominant pelvic organ prolapse, and favorable surgical outcomes with great effects can be predicted.

