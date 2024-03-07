Robotic Rectus Abdominis Harvest for Pelvic Reconstruction after Abdominoperineal Resection.

The use of robotic surgical systems to perform abdominoperineal resection (APR) has recently become more prevalent. This minimally invasive approach produces fewer scars and potentially less morbidity for the patient. The rectus abdominis muscle is often used for reconstruction after APR if primary closure is not feasible or the surgical site is at high risk of wound complications. Since the traditional open harvest of this flap creates large incisions that negate the advantages of minimally invasive APR, there has been growing interest in harvesting the rectus abdominis in a similarly robotic fashion. This article reviews the technique, benefits, and limitations of this robotic technique. Compared to the traditional open harvest, robotic harvest of the rectus abdominis leaves smaller scars, provides technical benefits for the surgeon, and offers possible morbidity benefits for the patient. These advantages should be weighed against the added expense and learning curve inherent to robotic surgery.Thieme. All rights reserved.

