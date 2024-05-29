Role of Antipsychotics in Treating Delirium in Patients with Critical Illness

The following is a summary of “Antipsychotics in the treatment of Delirium in critically ill patients: A systematic review and Meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials,” published in March 2024 issue of Critical Care by Carayannopoulos et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study exploring the impact on patient-important outcomes after giving antipsychotic medications to critically ill patients with delirium.

They extensively searched Ovid MEDLINE, EMBASE, APA PsychInfo, Wiley’s Cochrane Library, and other platforms until November 2023. Abstracts were screened for eligibility and included parallel-group RCTs in which the intervention group received antipsychotic medications at any dose. In contrast, the control group received usual care or a placebo. A pilot abstraction form was used to extract data, and RevMan software was used for statistical analyses.

The result showed 1,750 eligible patients and found that antipsychotic medications did not help increase delirium-free or come-free days (0.90 d; 95% CI, -0.32 to 2.21; moderate certainty). No significant difference in mortality, duration of mechanical ventilation, ICU, hospital length of stay, or risk of adverse events (risk ratio 1.27; 95% CI, 0.71-2.30; high certainty).

Investigators concluded that antipsychotic medications do not produce any different results in critically ill patients with delirium. However, further studies in a subset of patients with hyperactive delirium may be beneficial.

Source: journals.lww.com/ccmjournal/abstract/9900/antipsychotics_in_the_treatment_of_delirium_in.304.aspx