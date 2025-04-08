Role of Coping Strategies in Symptom Clusters and Quality of Life in Lung Cancer

Photo Credit: kjpargeter

The following is a summary of “Mediating effects of coping strategies between symptom clusters and quality of life in lung cancer patients undergoing immunotherapy,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Psychiatry by Yang et al.

Immunotherapy improves survival in lung cancer but causes adverse reactions that impact quality of life. This study examined coping strategies as a mediator between symptom clusters and quality of life.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to provide theoretical and empirical evidence for optimizing coping strategies in patients with lung cancer.

They conducted a cross-sectional survey using the Memorial Symptom Assessment Scale, Medical Coping Modes Questionnaire, Quality of Life Questionnaire-Lung Cancer 43, and a self-designed General Information Evaluation Form. The model was refined using the maximum likelihood estimation method, and mediating effects were assessed with the Bootstrap method.

The results showed that 240 participants completed the survey. During immunotherapy, patients with lung cancer mainly used the acceptance-resignation coping strategy, which mediated the link between symptom clusters and quality of life. However, confrontation and avoidance strategies did not show significant mediation effects.

Investigators found that symptom clusters and the acceptance-resignation coping strategy negatively impacted quality of life, with acceptance-resignation acting as a mediator. Future research should develop cognitive behavior interventions to improve coping strategies and quality of life.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-025-06635-4