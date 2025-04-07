SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Role of dietitians in optimizing medical nutrition therapy in cardiac surgery patients: A secondary analysis of an international multicenter observational study.

Apr 07, 2025

Experts: Ellen Dresen,Danielle E Bear,Ashley DePriest,Ranna Modir,Omy Naidoo,Charlene Compher,Andrea Ho,Pui Hing Foong,Maria Eloisa Garcia Velásquez,Zheng-Yii Lee,Charles Chin Han Lew,Gunnar Elke,Jayshil J Patel,Liam McKeever,Katharina Berschauer,Catarina Rosa Domingues,Juan Carlos Lopez-Delgado,Patrick Meybohm,Daren K Heyland,Christian Stoppe

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Ellen Dresen

    University Hospital Würzburg, Department of Anaesthesiology, Intensive Care, Emergency and Pain Medicine, Würzburg, Germany.

    Danielle E Bear

    Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, London, UK.

    Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Department of Critical Care, London, UK.

    Ashley DePriest

    Emory University Hospital, Department of Food and Nutrition Services, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

    Ranna Modir

    Stanford University Medical Center, Department of Clinical Nutrition, Stanford, California, USA.

    Omy Naidoo

    PMB Healthcare Centre, Newtricion Wellness Dieticians, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

    Charlene Compher

    University of Pennsylvania, School of Nursing and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

    Andrea Ho

    University of Toronto, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Departments of Cardiac Surgery and Critical Care Medicine, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

    Pui Hing Foong

    National Heart Institute, Dietetics & Food Services, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

    Maria Eloisa Garcia Velásquez

    San Francisco Clinic Hospital, Department of Clinical Nutrition, Guayaquil, Ecuador.

    Zheng-Yii Lee

    University of Malaya, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Anaesthesiology, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

    Deutsches Herzzentrum der Charité, Department of Cardiac Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine, Berlin, Germany.

    Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Corporate Member of Freie Universität Berlin and Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Berlin, Germany.

    Charles Chin Han Lew

    Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Department of Dietetics & Nutrition, Singapore, Singapore.

    Singapore Institute of Technology, Faculty of Health and Social Sciences, Singapore, Singapore.

    Gunnar Elke

    University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein, Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine, Kiel, Germany.

    Jayshil J Patel

    Medical College of Wisconsin, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Department of Medicine, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA.

    Liam McKeever

    Rush University Medical Center, Department of Clinical Nutrition, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

    Katharina Berschauer

    University Hospital Würzburg, Department of Anaesthesiology, Intensive Care, Emergency and Pain Medicine, Würzburg, Germany.

    Catarina Rosa Domingues

    Centro Hospitalar Universitário de Lisboa Central EPE, Medical Emergency Unit, Lisbon, Portugal.

    Juan Carlos Lopez-Delgado

    Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain.

    University of Barcelona, School of Nursing, Departament d’Infermeria Fonamental i Médico-Quirúrgica, Barcelona, Spain.

    Patrick Meybohm

    University Hospital Würzburg, Department of Anaesthesiology, Intensive Care, Emergency and Pain Medicine, Würzburg, Germany.

    Daren K Heyland

    Queen’s University, Department of Critical Care Medicine, Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

    Christian Stoppe

    University Hospital Würzburg, Department of Anaesthesiology, Intensive Care, Emergency and Pain Medicine, Würzburg, Germany.

    Deutsches Herzzentrum der Charité, Department of Cardiac Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine, Berlin, Germany.

    Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Corporate Member of Freie Universität Berlin and Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Berlin, Germany.

