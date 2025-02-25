Role of General Practice in Encouraging Men to Prioritize Their Health

The following is a summary of “Exploring Men’s Experiences of Engagement With General Practice: A Qualitative Study,” published in the February 2025 issue of Journal of Primary Care & Community Health by Mursa et al.

Men engage less with healthcare, often seeking care at advanced stages, limiting early intervention. Factors influencing their engagement remain unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore men’s experiences with general practice.

They conducted a qualitative descriptive study within a sequential mixed-methods project. They interviewed 17 male staff and volunteers of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service using semi-structured interviews. They analyzed data using thematic analysis.

The results showed five sub-themes in men’s engagement with general practice. “Reasons for engagement” identified motivations for seeking healthcare. “Seeking validation” described social influences on engagement. “Importance of relationships” emphasized trust with healthcare providers. “Interpersonal communication” focused on preferences for direct, authentic communication. “Barriers to engagement” highlighted challenges in accessing care.

Investigators identified barriers and facilitators to men’s engagement with general practice. They suggested that health professionals are crucial in building therapeutic relationships to improve engagement and health outcomes.

