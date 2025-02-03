Role of INO80B in Reducing Prostate Cell Overgrowth

Photo Credit: Wildpixel

The following is a summary of “A cross-tissue transcriptome-wide association study identifies new susceptibility genes for benign prostatic hyperplasia,” published in the January 2025 issue of Urology by Wang et al.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a common urinary disorder with a significant genetic component. The specific genes and mechanisms involved remain unclear.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to explore the genetic basis of BPH.

They analyzed 177,901 individuals (36,601 cases, 141,300 controls) from the FinnGen R10 dataset and GTEx v8 EQTLs files using single-tissue and cross-tissue transcriptome-wide association studies (TWAS). FUSION validated tissue-specific findings. Marker Analysis of Genomic Annotation (MAGMA) identified susceptibility genes, while mendelian randomization (MR), summary data-based MR (SMR), and colocalization studies analyzed intersection genes. Fine mapping of causal gene sets (FOCUS), gene expression omnibus (GEO), and GeneMANIA evaluated functional roles.

The results showed that cross-tissue TWAS identified 28 genes linked to BPH susceptibility. Single-tissue TWAS and MAGMA refined this to 8 genes, and MR, SMR, FOCUS, and colocalization pinpointed INO80B. GEO confirmed its differential expression.

Investigators identified INO80B as a key gene associated with BPH risk, offering new insights into its genetic basis. Further functional studies were needed to explore its biological activity.

