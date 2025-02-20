Role of Life’s Essential 8 in Cardiovascular Risk Assessment

Photo Credit: vaeenma

The following is a summary of “Association between Life’s Essential 8 and Atherogenic Index of Plasma in adults: insights from NHANES 2007–2018,” published in the February 2025 issue of Frontiers in Endocrinology by Hui Xu et al.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) has emerged as a major global health concern, leading to increasing mortality rates.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the association between Life’s Essential 8 (LE8) and the Atherogenic Index of Plasma (AIP) to enhance the assessment and improvement of Cardiovascular Health (CVH).

They analyzed data from 8,215 U.S. adults (aged ≥20 years) using the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) data (2007–2018). The CVH was categorized into low, moderate, and high based on the LE8 score, while the AIP was classified into 4 risk levels: extremely low (AIP<-0.3), low (-0.3≤AIP<0.1), medium (0.1≤AIP<0.24), and high (AIP≥0.24). Weighted ordinal logistic regression analysis assessed the association between LE8 and AIP risk levels, adjusting for potential confounders.

The results showed a significant negative correlation between the LE8 score and the AIP risk level (Odds Ratio (OR) =0.51, 95% CI: 0.49-0.54, P<0.001). Higher CVH levels were linked to lower AIP risk levels, while lower CVH corresponded to higher AIP risk levels. Improvements in specific LE8 components, including body mass index (BMI) and blood lipids, were strongly associated with reduced AIP risk levels.

Investigators concluded that the LE8 might serve as a preventive factor against CVD risk, suggesting that lifestyle optimization could actively regulate metabolic characteristics.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2025.1506884/full