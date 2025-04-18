Role of LncRNA mRNA Co Expression in Butylphthalide Mediated Stroke Recovery

Photo Credit: peterschreiber.media

The following is a summary of “LncRNA-mRNA co-expression network in the mechanism of butylphthalide treatment for ischemic stroke,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Neurology by An et al.

Butylphthalide shows promise for ischemic stroke treatment, though its mechanism remains unclear. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) and messenger RNAs (mRNAs) play key roles and may serve as therapeutic targets.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the effects of butylphthalide on the lncRNA-mRNA co-expression network in ischemic stroke.

They collected peripheral blood from ischemic stroke patients treated with butylphthalide and controls. Expression profiles of mRNA and lncRNA were obtained using microarray scanning, and differentially expressed lncRNAs (DElncRNAs) were validated by qRT-PCR. Target genes were predicted using the miRTargetLink database. Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analyses were performed on DElncRNAs and differentially expressed mRNAs (DEmRNAs). A protein-protein interaction (PPI) network was constructed for proteins encoded by DEmRNAs. Co-expression analysis using Pearson correlation identified the top 5 mRNAs and lncRNAs. Molecular docking assessed binding between butylphthalide and key mRNAs.

The results showed 86 DEmRNAs (69 upregulated, 17 downregulated) and 35 upregulated DElncRNAs. DEmRNAs were linked to cell receptors, signal transduction, proliferation, migration, and glucose metabolism, while DElncRNAs were tied to embryonic development, neuronal connectivity, and energy metabolism. Co-expression analysis identified SETD9, ZNF718, AOC2, MPND, ODF1, and IDH2-DT, CLEC12A-AS1, CARD8-AS1, LINC01275, ZNF436-AS1 as key nodes. Molecular docking suggested MT-CO1, SETD9, and ZNF718 as potential butylphthalide targets.

Investigators found that butylphthalide exerted therapeutic effects by regulating the lncRNA-mRNA co-expression network. They also identified its influence on energy metabolism and neuronal development as potential mechanisms.

Source: bmcneurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12883-025-04032-8