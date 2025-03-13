Role of MNV in Retinal Sensitivity Changes in nAMD

Photo Credit: getty

The following is a summary of “Retinal sensitivity above macular neovascularization under anti-VEGF therapy in exudative neovascular age-related macular degeneration,” published in the March 2025 issue of BMC Ophthalmology by Pauleikhoff et al.

Macular neovascularization (MNV) progression has been linked to complete retinal pigment epithelial and outer retina atrophy (cRORA) in neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) despite effective anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the impact MNV on the sensitivity of the overlying retina in individuals with and without cRORA and to explore the potential association.

They analyzed data on individuals with nAMD receiving long-term anti-VEGF therapy who had undergone microperimetry testing. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) volume scans identified MNV and, if present, associated cRORA, which were transposed onto en-face near-infrared images. Mesopic microperimetry performed during the same visit was superimposed. Retinal sensitivity above the MNV was compared with the surrounding retina, excluding cRORA-affected areas.

The results showed that 26 eyes (19 females, 7 males; mean age 79.3 ± 5.7 years; follow-up 4.0 ± 1.8 years; 7.4 ± 2.5 injections per year) were categorized into a no cRORA group (n = 11) and a cRORA group (n = 15). In the no cRORA group, mean retinal sensitivity above the MNV was similar to the surrounding retina (20.9 ± 2.8 vs 22.0 ± 2.4, P = 0.33). However, in the cRORA group, sensitivity above the MNV was significantly lower than in the surrounding retina (16.2 ± 3.4 vs 19.9 ± 2.0, [P = 0.001).

Investigators concluded that without cRORA, the MNV potentially provides nutritional support to the overlying retina, as retinal sensitivity remained unchanged.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-025-03946-8