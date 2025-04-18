Role of Personality in Health Quality After Mild to Moderate Brain Injury

Photo Credit: showcake

The following is a summary of “Relationship between personality traits and health-related quality of life after mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Neurology by Madsen et al.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can lower health-related quality of life (HRQoL). Persistent post-concussion symptoms (PPCS) and their link to personality traits may influence HRQoL after mild-to-moderate TBI.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the link between personality traits and HRQoL 15 months after mild-to-moderate TBI, accounting for PPCS, socio-demographics, and injury factors.

They analyzed data from 86 participants with mild-to-moderate TBI from a previous randomized trial. Sociodemographic, injury-related, and psychological factors were recorded 2–3 months post-injury. Personality traits were measured at 15 months using the NEO Five-Factor Inventory-3. HRQoL was assessed at 15 months with The Quality of Life after Brain Injury– Overall Scale (QOLIBRI-OS) and EuroQol-visual analogue scale (EQ-VAS). About 2 multiple linear regression models were performed for QOLIBRI-OS (model 1) and EQ-VAS (model 2).

The results showed that lower HRQoL was associated with more severe PPCS, higher neuroticism and conscientiousness (model 1), female sex, and being single/living alone (model 2). Higher extraversion was linked to higher HRQoL in both models.

Investigators highlighted that non-injury factors were associated with recovery and HRQoL after TBI. Considering personality traits helped identify individual risk and protective factors for outcomes after mild-to-moderate TBI.

Source: bmcneurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12883-025-04153-0