Role of Probiotics in Reducing NEC and Mortality in Preterm Infants

The following is a summary of “Effect of probiotics on necrotizing enterocolitis in preterm infants: a network meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials,” published in the March 2025 issue of BMC Pediatrics by Dai et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on probiotics in preterm infants, finding that efficacy depends on specific species or combinations.

They conducted a network meta-analysis of 51 randomized controlled trials with 11,661 participants to assess probiotics’ effects on necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) and related outcomes in preterm infants.

The results showed that most probiotics reduced NEC incidence (Bell’s stage II or above). Lactobacillus (RR 0.59, 95% CI 0.29–0.98), Bifidobacterium with Lactobacillus (RR 0.47, 95% CI 0.20–0.87), and Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, with Streptococcus (RR 0.17, 95% CI 0.00–0.84) significantly lowered all-cause mortality. Lactobacillus shortened hospital stay (MD -4.23, 95% CI -7.62 to -0.81) and time to full enteral feeding (MD -2.15, 95% CI -3.70 to -0.64).

Investigators found that Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, and Enterococcus reduced NEC and mortality in preterm infants. Prebiotics and Lactobacillus alone shortened hospital stay and time to full enteral feeding, with no effect on sepsis risk.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-025-05469-z