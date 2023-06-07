The following is a summary of “Untargeted serum metabolomic analysis reveals a role for purinergic signaling in FPIES,” published in the MARCH 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Ojalvo, et al.

Food protein-induced enterocolitis syndrome (FPIES) is a food allergy not mediated by IgE and typically begins in infancy. FPIES symptoms differ from IgE-mediated food allergies, including severe repetitive vomiting, lethargy, and pallor. While FPIES reactions are linked with systemic innate immune activation and T H 17 cytokines, the connection between immune activation and symptoms is poorly understood. For a study, researchers sought to identify novel pathways associated with FPIES reactions using an untargeted metabolomics approach.

Serum samples were collected before, during, and after oral food challenge (OFC) from 10 subjects with FPIES and 10 asymptomatic subjects and then analyzed using untargeted metabolomics. The metabolites were analyzed using two-way ANOVA with false discovery rate adjustment. In addition, biopsy specimens of the stomach and duodenum from non-FPIES donors were stimulated with adenosine in vitro, and serotonin levels were measured through immunoassay.

During OFCs, 34 metabolites, including inosine and urate of the purine signaling pathway, were elevated in patients with symptomatic FPIES compared to asymptomatic subjects. The expression of purine receptors P2RX7 and P2RY10, and the ectonucleotidase CD73 in peripheral blood, was significantly reduced in patients with FPIES after OFC. After the reaction, the level of the serotonin metabolite 5-hydroxyindoleacetate was significantly increased. Stimulation of gastric and duodenal biopsy specimens from FPIES-free donors with adenosine resulted in a significant release of serotonin, suggesting a connection between purinergic pathway activation and serotonin release.

Activation of the purinergic pathway during FPIES reactions can trigger serotonin release from the mucosa of the gastric and duodenal regions, providing a potential mechanism linking inflammation and vomiting.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(22)01418-X/fulltext