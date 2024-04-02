Role of Rehabilitation Centers in Enhancing RMS and Overall Function in CVD Patients

The following is a summary of “Improving Respiratory Muscle Strength and Overall Function in Patients With Cardiovascular Disease Through Rehabilitation Hospitals,” published in the February 2024 issue of Cardiology by Matsuo et al.

The extent of respiratory sarcopenia and its impact on respiratory muscle strength (RMS) in cardiovascular disease (CVD) patients transitioning to convalescent rehabilitation facilities following acute care and in need of ongoing cardiac rehabilitation (CR) remains uncertain.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate alterations in RMS, physical function, and activities of daily living (ADL) pre- and post-CR performed at a rehabilitation hospital.

They assessed 30/50 consecutive patients transferred to a rehabilitation hospital for continuous CR, meeting the inclusion criteria. Maximal inspiratory and expiratory pressures (MIP and MEP) were recorded upon admission, with patients exhibiting reduced RMS diagnosed with respiratory sarcopenia. RMS, physical function, exercise capacity, ADL, and health-related QoL (HR-QoL) were evaluated and compared between admission and discharge.

The result showed that the prevalence of respiratory sarcopenia upon transfer to the rehabilitation hospital was 93.3%. RMS assessments at transfer and discharge indicated noteworthy enhancements in %MIP (from 46.3 ± 26.1% to 63.6 ± 33.7%) and %MEP (from 44.8 ± 17.3% to 56.6 ± 21.8%). Notable improvements were observed in the Short Physical Performance Battery, gait speed, handgrip strength, and knee extension muscle strength, alongside a significant increase in the 6-minute walking distance as a marker of exercise tolerance. ADL assessment using the Functional Independence Measure displayed substantial enhancement, as did HR-QoL evaluation with the five-dimensional, five-level, EuroQoL instrument, post-CR.

Investigators concluded that although high rates of respiratory sarcopenia in CVD patients transferred to rehabilitation, continuous CR improved function and exercise tolerance, suggesting its wider use in hospitals.

