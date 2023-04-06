The following is a summary of the “Independent contribution of brain, spinal cord and gadolinium MRI in treatment decision in multiple sclerosis: A population-based retrospective study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders by Dallera, et al.

In addition to brain MRI, gadolinium (Gd)-enhanced spinal cord MRI can help assess multiple sclerosis (MS). However, the practical implications of routine brain MRI with spinal cord and/or Gd sequences have yet to be established. Our mission was to assess how MRI of the brain, spine, and Gd affected MS therapy options. They conducted a retrospective analysis of individuals with MS in the Campania Region (South Italy) who were prescribed disease-modifying therapy (DMT; n = 6,161) between 2015 and 2020 as part of a population-based study. Platform (dimethyl fumarate, glatiramer acetate, interferon-beta, peg-interferon-beta, teriflunomide) and high-efficacy DMTs (interferon-beta, peg-interferon-beta, teriflunomide) DMTs were also identified (alemtuzumab, cladribine, fingolimod, natalizumab, ocrelizumab).

Using multivariate logistic regression, we examined the link between dichotomous MRI characteristics and the use of highly effective DMT. Post-Gd additions to brain and/or spinal cord MRI increased the likelihood of switching from platform to high-efficacy DMT by 47%, the addition of spinal cord MRI by 59%, and the addition of any MRI by 132% compared with no MRI (all P< 0.05).

As time progressed from the beginning of treatment, there was a decreasing likelihood of a switch to a high-efficacy DMT. However, their findings demonstrate that in contrast to standalone brain MRI, spinal cord and Gd MRI scans can yield informative data that can assist later treatment decisions, particularly during the first stages of care.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2211034822009270