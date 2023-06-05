The following is a summary of “Urine Exosomal bkv-miR-B1-5p and BK Virus Nephropathy in Kidney Transplant Recipients,” published in the May 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Jung, et al.

BK virus nephropathy (BKVN) is associated with urine exosomal bkv-miR-B1-5p in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs). However, its changes after transplantation and its predictability for BKVN had not been determined.

The study measured urine exosomal bkv-miR-B1-5p, urine BKV DNA, and plasma BKV DNA at different time points (2 weeks and 3, 6, and 12 months) posttransplant in 83 KTRs. The participants were stratified into groups based on biopsy-proven or presumptive BKVN, BKV viruria, and no evidence of BKV reactivation. Researchers used joint models, multivariable Cox models, and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves to investigate the association of each assay with the occurrence of composite biopsy-proven or presumptive BKVN and biopsy-proven BKVN.

Urine exosomal bkv-miR-B1-5p, urine BKV DNA, and plasma BKV DNA exhibited similar changes after transplantation. Joint models incorporating serial values showed significant associations between all assays and BKVN events. Cox analyses using single time point values at 2 weeks posttransplant revealed that only urine exosomal bkv-miR-B1-5p was significantly associated with the events. However, in ROC analyses, urine BKV DNA outperformed urine exosomal bkv-miR-B1-5p as a predictive marker for BKVN.

Urine exosomal bkv-miR-B1-5p and urine and plasma BKV DNA loads demonstrated associations with BKVN during the early post-transplant period. However, while urine exosomal bkv-miR-B1-5p might have the potential as a predictive marker for BKVN, it did not perform better than urine BKV DNA in the ROC analyses.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/article/227/10/1185/6827490