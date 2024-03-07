Root coverage with the restoration of non-carious cervical lesions: A systematic review and meta-analysis.

The progression of non-carious cervical lesions (NCCLs) leads to gingival recession (GR), which is restored with restorative materials, using different periodontal plastic surgery procedures. There is no consensus on which technique is superior to others. Therefore, the present systematic review aimed to assess the effectiveness of root coverage (RC) procedures in the restored and unrestored NCCLs in terms of clinical and patient-centered outcomes.We used the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) while searching 5 databases in addition to the gray literature. The Medical Subject Headings (MeSH) terms and keywords in the title and abstract fields, as well as in headings, were used to search the existing literature for the relevant publications on the effectiveness of RC procedures with the restoration of NCCLs over the past 3 decades (January 1990-July 2021). After applying the inclusion and exclusion criteria, 13 articles were read in full and critically analyzed. The quality analysis was performed using the Cochrane RevMan software.A total of 222 potentially relevant titles and abstracts were found after the initial electronic and manual search, and after removing duplicates. Applying the inclusion and exclusion criteria yielded 23 publications that were further analyzed for relevance and applicability. Following critical analysis, 13 publications were used for validity assessment and data extraction.In the teeth with NCCLs and GR, the restoration of NCCLs does not affect the percentage RC. However, it significantly decreases dentin hypersensitivity, and the patients’ perception of esthetics and satisfaction.

