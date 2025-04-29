Rotational Stability of Monofocal Toric Intraocular Lenses

Photo Credit: Ogtay Mammadov

The following is a summary of “Comparing Rotational Stability Over Time Between Four Monofocal Toric Intraocular Lenses,” published in the April 2025 issue of Clinical Ophthalmology by Hoffmann et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the rotational stability of four different monofocal toric intraocular lenses (IOLs) from surgery to 4–6 months postoperative.

They used a subset of data from a randomized clinical study. High-resolution retro-illuminated images of eyes implanted with 4 different toric IOLs were captured immediately post-surgery and at 1 day, 1 week, 1 month, and 4–6 months post-surgery. Fixed scleral landmarks were identified in the surgical images. An independent reading center assessed the IOL orientation in all images, measuring the angle between the toric axis marks and the fixed scleral landmarks. Rotational stability was determined by calculating the orientation differences across visits.

The results showed that digital images from 299 eyes with 1 of the 4 IOLs were analyzed, with IOL orientation data obtained in about 90% of images. Biometry and IOL orientation were not significantly linked to IOL rotation. The Vivinex lens demonstrated the lowest absolute rotation, with a mean of less than 1.5 degrees across all time points and a maximum standard deviation of 1.4 degrees. The AcrySof lens followed, showing an absolute rotation under 2 degrees at all intervals. The Tecnis lens exhibited significantly higher mean rotation (> 2 degrees at all time points). For AcrySof and Vivinex lenses, no rotations exceeded 10 degrees, with over 97% of results under 5 degrees, compared to 93% for the AT Torbi lens and 90% for the Tecnis lens. Only 6 lenses (4 Tecnis: 8.3%, 2 AT Torbi: 4.3%) showed rotation over 10 degrees at any point.

Investigators concluded that both Vivinex and AcrySof toric IOLs demonstrated excellent rotational stability, while AT Torbi and Tecnis IOLs exhibited slightly more variable performance.

Source: dovepress.com/comparing-rotational-stability-over-time-between-four-monofocal-toric–peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-OPTH