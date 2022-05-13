For a study, researchers sought to assess the impact of adding routine child abuse screening on top of a preexisting Child Abuse Clinical Decision Support System (CA-CDSS) contained in an electronic health record in a pediatric emergency department. Over a 6-month period, the Pittsburgh Child Abuse Screening Tool (P-CAST) was administered to all children aged 13 years and nonverbal children aged 13 years who came to a pediatric tertiary care clinic. The P-CAST was built on top of an existing CA-CDSS, which includes passive triggers, alarms, and abuse-specific order sets.

About 1.8% of the 28,797 screenings done were positive in children aged 13 years, and 1.6% were positive in nonverbal children aged 13 years. The CA-CDSS was activated in half of the children who had a positive P-CAST; the other half were triggered solely because of the P-CAST. Around 19% of P-CAST-positive patients were reported to Child Protective Services (CPS). There was no correlation between race and the chance of a positive P-CAST or between race and the likelihood of filing a report with CPS.

Active regular child abuse screening enhanced the detection of suspected child maltreatment in a children’s hospital above and beyond what a CA-CDSS, which relies on passive triggers, can detect. The lack of a link between race and a positive P-CAST or a CPS report suggested that regular child abuse screening may help to reduce well-known racial inequities in identifying and reporting suspected child maltreatment.

