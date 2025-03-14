RYGB Superior for Excess BMI Loss

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Ege Pamukcu

Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) demonstrated superiority over sleeve gastrectomy (SG) for excess BMI loss over 10 years, according to a study published in JAMA Surgery. Marko Kraljević, MD, and colleagues compared long-term weight and metabolic outcomes, reoperation rates, and quality of life for patients at 10 years and beyond in the Swiss Multicenter Bypass or Sleeve Study randomized clinical trial. A total of 217 patients were enrolled and randomly assigned to SG (n=107) or RYGB (n=110). In the ITT population, the mean percentage excess BMI loss (percentEBMIL) was not significantly different between SG and RYGB (60.6% and 65.2%, respectively). Compared with RYGB, patients who underwent SG had significantly higher conversion rates due to insufficient weight reduction or reflux (29.9% vs 5.5%). After 10 years, in the per-protocol population, patients undergoing RYGB had significantly higher mean percentEBMIL compared with those undergoing SG (65.9% vs 56.1%). However, the groups did not significantly differ in mean percentage total weight loss (27.7% and 25.5% for RYGB and SG, respectively). Significantly more de novo gastroesophageal reflux occurred with SG versus RYGB.