Safeguarding Mental Health in Officials Handling Child Sexual Abuse Material

The following is a summary of “Mental health of officials who regularly examine child sexual abuse material: strategies for harm mitigation,” published in the December 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Mitchell et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to pinpoint work aspects of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) exposure associated with mental health risks in investigators and forensic examiners while exploring protective factors at individual and organizational levels.

They conducted a study involving police investigators, forensic examiners, and other criminal justice professionals across the United States (N = 500) who had been exposed to CSAM in their roles. The participants, recruited through the National Criminal Justice Training Center, completed an anonymous online survey.

The results showed the duration, frequency, amount, and content of CSAM exposure had no correlation with poorer mental health, except for exposure to violent CSAM, which was associated with increased post-traumatic stress symptoms. Agency-level practices, including an Officer Wellness Program and frequent awareness of final case resolution, were linked to improved mental health and well-being. Connecting with colleagues and taking breaks enhanced mental health as harm mitigation strategies.

Investigators concluded that CSAM exposure impacted investigators, but agency actions and personal coping strategies can buffer its mental health toll, suggesting avenues for improved support and training.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-023-05445-w