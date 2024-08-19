Safety and efficacy of percutaneous biopsy and microwave ablation in patients with pulmonary nodules on antithrombotic therapy: A study with rivaroxaban bridging.

To evaluate the safety and efficacy of percutaneous biopsy and microwave ablation (B + MWA) in patients with pulmonary nodules (PNs) who are receiving antithrombotic therapy by rivaroxaban as bridging therapy.

The study comprised 187 patients with PNs who underwent 187 B + MWA sessions from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021. The enrolled patients were divided into two groups: Group A, who received antithrombotic therapy five days before the procedure and received rivaroxaban as a bridging drug during hospitalization, and group B, who had no antithrombotic treatment. Information about the technical success rate, positive biopsy rate, complete ablative rate, and major complications were collected and analyzed.

Group A comprised 53 patients and group B comprised 134 patients. The technical success rate was 100% in both groups. The positive biopsy rates were 88.68% and 91.04%, respectively (p = 0.6211, X = 0.2443). In groups A and B, the complete ablative rates at 6, 12, and 24 months were 100.0% versus 99.25%, 96.23% versus 96.27%, and 88.68% versus 89.55%, respectively. There were no significant differences in bleeding and thrombotic complications between the two groups. No grade 5 complications occurred.

It is generally considered safe and effective that patients who are on antithrombotic therapy by rivaroxaban as bridging to undergo B + MWA for treating PNs.

