In women, testosterone therapy can help improve libido, leading to enhanced sex life and enjoyment. However, the efficacy of testosterone in increasing the sexual well-being of women remains doubtful. This study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of testosterone treatment in women.

This systematic review and meta-analysis included a total of 46 reports of 36 randomized controlled constituting 8,480 participants who have undergone testosterone treatment for at least 12 weeks. The primary outcome of the study was the effects of sexual function and overall wellness, along with adverse outcomes.

The findings showed that testosterone treatment was significantly associated with an increased sexual function, including sexual pleasure (6.86), arousal (0.28), event frequency (0.85), orgasm (0.25), responsiveness (0.28), and self-image (5.64). Testosterone therapy in women also reduced sexual concerns (8.99) and distress (0.27). When administered orally, testosterone therapy led to an increase in the amounts of total cholesterol, HDL-cholesterol, and triglycerides. However, these risks were not seen when testosterone was administered non-orally. Besides, testosterone was also associated with weight gain, acne, and hair growth.

The research concluded that testosterone therapy was effective in improving sex life and enjoyment in women. Testosterone was associated with mild adverse events, but no serious adverse events were reported.

Ref: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8587(19)30189-5/fulltext