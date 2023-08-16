Safety and Long-term Effectiveness of Accelerated IFX Dosing in Pediatric IBD Patients

The following is a summary of “Safety and Durability of Accelerated Infliximab Dosing Strategies in Pediatric IBD: A Single Center, Retrospective Study,” published in the August 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Gibson, et al.

For a follow-up study, researchers sought to evaluate the long-term safety and durability of the dosing strategy involving Infliximab (IFX) in pediatric patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Specifically, the study aimed to assess the treatment durability of IFX at a dose of 10 mg/kg, which had previously demonstrated positive outcomes at year one in patients with extensive disease.

The retrospective single-center study analyzed data from pediatric IBD patients who were initiated on IFX treatment during a 10-year period.

A total of 291 patients (mean age = 12.61, 38% female) were included in the study, with a follow-up period ranging from 0.1 to 9.7 years since IFX induction. Among them, 155 patients (53%) were started on IFX at 10 mg/kg. Only 35 patients (12%) discontinued IFX during the follow-up period. The treatment lasted an average of 2.9 years. Notably, patients with ulcerative colitis (P ≤ 0.01) and patients with extensive disease (P = 0.01) had lower treatment durability, despite receiving a higher starting dose of IFX (P = 0.03). Adverse events (AEs) occurred at 234 per 1000 patient-years. Patients with a higher serum IFX trough level (≥20 µg/mL) had a higher rate of AEs (P = 0.01). However, combination therapy did not significantly impact the risk of AEs (P = 0.78).

Only 12% of patients discontinued therapy throughout the observation period, demonstrating remarkable treatment durability when using the IFX dosage approach of 10 mg/kg. The overall rate of AEs was relatively low, with the majority being mild infusion reactions and dermatologic conditions. Nonetheless, it was observed that higher IFX doses and serum trough levels (> 20 µg/mL) were associated with an increased risk of AEs, most of which were mild and did not lead to therapy cessation.

