MONDAY, May 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Seven in 10 U.S. adults say they feel anxious or extremely anxious about keeping themselves or their families safe, according to the results of a survey released by the American Psychiatric Association.

This poll was conducted from April 20 to 22, 2023, using a sample of 2,201 adults. Safety was the top reported concern (70 percent), and in the previous month, the percent of adults who said they felt very anxious about gun violence increased 5 percentage points to 42 percent. More than one-third of adults (37 percent) said they felt more anxious than they were at the same time last year. Other sources of anxiety included keeping their identity safe (68 percent), health (66 percent), and paying bills or expenses (65 percent). Less than one-third (30 percent) of respondents said they had talked with a mental health care professional about mental health issues.

“Even as we end the public health emergency, people remain anxious about their safety,” Rebecca W. Brendel, M.D., J.D., president of the American Psychiatric Association, said in a statement. “The impact of this stress means that psychiatrists will need to continue to work with the communities they serve, the larger mental health field, and policymakers to ensure those who need care can access it.”

More Information

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

