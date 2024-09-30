Safety of different amphotericin B formulations among AIDS patients with invasive fungal disease: a retrospective observational study.

We conducted a retrospective, observational study among acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) patients with cryptococcal meningitis or talaromycosis to assess AmB formulations-related adverse events (AEs). Total 205 eligible patients were enrolled. Of them, 139 received AmB therapy, 51 received liposomal AmB (L-AmB) therapy, and 15 received AmB cholesteryl sulfate complex (ABCD) therapy. The incidences of total AEs between the AmB, L-AmB and ABCD group had no significant differences. The ABCD group had significantly higher incidences of hepatotoxicity and hematological toxicity than the AmB and L-AmB groups. The incidence of grade 3-4 hematological toxicity in the ABCD group was significantly higher than that in the AmB and L-AmB groups. Multinomial logistic regression models showed that compared with AmB, ABCD had a higher risk for the occurrence of grade 3-4 hematological toxicity (aOR = 43.924, 95%CI 6.296-306.418; p < 0.001). We demonstrated that ABCD was more prone to hepatotoxicity and hematological toxicity than AmB and L-AmB among AIDS patients, which is worth noting.© 2024. The Author(s).

