Safety of rTMS for Schizophrenia: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis.

Current treatments for schizophrenia are only partially effective, and there are no medications for negative symptoms or cognitive impairment. Neuromodulation, such as repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), has potential as a novel intervention for schizophrenia. Prior to clinical use, rTMS should have demonstrated safety in a large schizophrenia population. However, the safety profile of rTMS in schizophrenia is not well characterized, and regulatory agencies have expressed concern about safety in this population.

We conducted a systematic review with meta-analysis of rTMS studies in schizophrenia. We searched PubMed, the Cochrane Library, PsycINFO, and Science Citation Index Expanded for rTMS studies in schizophrenia that reported adverse effects. We extracted the number of participants who experienced an adverse effect and calculated the prevalence of each adverse effect for active or sham rTMS. We tested the difference between the prevalence of events in the active and sham conditions. We assessed risk of bias using the Cochrane Handbook.

The initial search identified 1472 studies. After screening, 261 full-text studies were assessed, and 126 met inclusion criteria (N = 4122 total subjects). The prevalence of headache or scalp pain, dizziness or syncope, facial twitching, and nausea was higher for active rTMS compared to sham (P < .05). The prevalence of all other adverse effects, including seizure, was not different between active and sham rTMS.

rTMS is safe and well tolerated for people with schizophrenia. Individuals with schizophrenia are not at increased risk for adverse effects, including seizure, compared to the general population.

© The Author(s) 2024. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the Maryland Psychiatric Research Center.

Author admin