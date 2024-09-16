SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Safety of rTMS for Schizophrenia: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis.

Sep 16, 2024

Experts: Sophia H Blyth,Claudia Cruz Bosch,Julian J Raffoul,Jordyn Chesley,Benjamin Johnson,Darara Borodge,Raza Sagarwala,Ross Masters,Roscoe O Brady,Simon Vandekar,Heather Burrell Ward

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Sophia H Blyth

    Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA.

    Claudia Cruz Bosch

    Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA.

    Julian J Raffoul

    Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA.

    Jordyn Chesley

    Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA.

    Benjamin Johnson

    Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA.

    Darara Borodge

    Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA.

    Raza Sagarwala

    Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA.

    Ross Masters

    Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA.

    Roscoe O Brady

    Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA.

    McLean Hospital, Belmont, MA, USA.

    Simon Vandekar

    Department of Biostatistics, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA.

    Heather Burrell Ward

    Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST