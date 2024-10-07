Salivary Antimicrobial Peptide in Patients With Dementia Before and After Clinical Oral Rehabilitation Programme: A Randomised Controlled Trial.

Emerging evidence suggests a link between salivary metabolite changes and neurodegenerative dementia, with antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) implicated in its pathogenesis.

We investigated the effects of a clinical oral rehabilitation programme tailored for dementia patients on salivary flow rate, AMP levels and oral health-related quality of life (OHRQoL).

Eligible patients were randomly assigned to either the experimental group (EG; n = 28) or the control group (CG; n = 27). Both groups received a leaflet on oral health. In addition, the EG received an oral care intervention that included individual lessons on oral muscle exercises and oral self-care practices. Saliva samples and OHRQoL data were collected at baseline and follow-up visits. Generalised estimating equation models were used to analyse the changes over time.

At the 3-month follow-up, EG showed significantly lower histatin 5 (HTN-5) levels (β = -0.08; effect size [ES] = 0.72) than CG. At 6 months, EG exhibited improved salivary flow rate (β = 0.89; ES = 0.89) and OHRQoL (β = 6.99; ES = 1.31) compared to CG. Changes in salivary flow rate (β = 4.03), HTN-5 level (β = -0.78) and beta-defensin 2 level (BD-2) (β = -0.91) at 3 months predicted improved OHRQoL at 6 months (all p < 0.05).

Our clinical oral rehabilitation programme reduced the level of salivary HTN-5, increased salivary flow rate and enhanced OHRQoL in dementia patients. Furthermore, changes in salivary flow rate, HTN-5 level and BD-2 level were associated with improvements in patients’ OHRQoL.

