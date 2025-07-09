Salivary Point-of-Care Test Effective for Kids Starting Ketogenic Epilepsy Diet

Photo Credit: Aamulya

A salivary point-of-care test measured beta-hydroxybutyrate levels in children with epilepsy on a ketogenic diet, with applicability for routine monitoring.

A novel point-of-care test (POCT) accurately measured salivary beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) concentrations in children with drug-resistant epilepsy starting ketogenic diet therapy, according to a study published in the journal Epilepsia.

BHB is the predominant ketone body produced during ketosis, according to the study results.

“Monitoring of ketone levels is used to guide ketogenic diet therapy to avoid ketoacidosis and as an indicator of adherence,” the researchers wrote. “When the ketogenic diet is used for epilepsy, the typical range for blood BHB is 2–5 mM. Current home-based ketone testing systems use blood, urine, or breath samples.”

The study first assessed correlations between salivary BHB concentrations measured by gold-standard liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LCMS) with serum and capillary blood BHB concentrations in 42 children with drug-resistant epilepsy admitted to a single hospital to initiate ketogenic diet therapy. During the 7-day hospital stay, paired saliva and capillary blood samples were collected twice daily. Researchers also collected serum blood samples on the first and last days of hospitalization.

In all, 71 serum samples and 334 capillary blood and salivary sample pairs were collected from the children, whose median age was 4.5 years.

Accuracy of Salivary POCT

Salivary BHB measured using LCMS strongly correlated with BHB in serum and capillary blood samples in pediatric patients with epilepsy, according to the study. Specifically, the salivary BHB concentration was 6% of the serum BHB concentration and 7% of the capillary blood BHB concentration.

With the relationship between salivary and blood BHB concentration established, researchers next assessed the accuracy of salivary BHB concentration measurement via the POCT compared with LCMS.

The POCT demonstrated excellent test–retest reliability compared with LCMS. Additionally, the POCT accurately measured salivary BHB concentration and showed good accuracy in predicting the capillary blood BHB concentration within the established therapeutic range of 2 to 5 mM for children treated with the ketogenic diet.

“Given the accuracy of our salivary POCT, it may now become the optimal test for routine monitoring of ketogenic therapy,” researchers wrote. “As it is non-invasive, this method may also be easy for parents to use by directly sampling saliva from a child’s mouth using the testing strip.”

Future studies should investigate the acceptability of salivary BHB testing by parents and children, its impact on clinical outcomes, and cost implications, the researchers advised.