Salmonella Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Backyard Poultry, CDC Says

TUESDAY, May 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A salmonella outbreak tied to backyard poultry has made at least seven people sick across six states, U.S. health officials reported Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said two cases were found in Missouri and one each in Florida, Illinois, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin. The illnesses occurred in February and March of this year.

All the people were infected with the same strain of salmonella, which has been linked to poultry hatcheries in the past, the Associated Press reported.

The investigation is ongoing, according to health officials.

Salmonella is a common germ that causes about 1.35 million infections in the United States each year. People can get sick from eating or handling contaminated food or animals.

While recent salmonella outbreaks have been linked to cucumbers, eggs, unpasteurized milk, fresh basil and even reptiles like bearded dragons, backyard poultry is a growing concern.

Chickens and other poultry can carry salmonella even if they appear healthy and clean.

Last year, a similar outbreak linked to backyard poultry caused 470 infections in 48 states and led to one death, the AP said.

The CDC urges people who handle backyard poultry to wash their hands thoroughly afterward and avoid touching their mouths or eating during contact with the animals.

