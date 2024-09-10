Salmonella Tied to Eggs Sickens 65 in Nine States

MONDAY, Sept. 9, 2024 (HealthDay News) — At least 65 people in nine states have been sickened in a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs, U.S. health officials report.

“The nine states include the three states where the eggs were sold — Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin — in addition to California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah and Virginia,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a food safety alert issued on the outbreak. “Most sick people are from Wisconsin [42 cases] or Illinois [11].”

Of 63 cases with information available, 24 have been hospitalized but none have died. Importantly, lab tests have shown the bacteria is resistant to the antibiotics nalidixic acid and ciprofloxacin, which could make treating the infections tricky, the CDC added. Other antibiotics might be needed in those cases.

The potentially contaminated eggs, which were labeled Tony’s Fresh Market, have now been recalled due to salmonella contamination. The eggs were supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC in Bonduel, Wisc., and shipped to stores and restaurants in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, the CDC said.

The recalled eggs should be thrown away or returned to the store. People should wash any items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher, the agency advised.

Salmonella infection can trigger diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that can begin within hours or days of consuming the bacteria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Most people will recover without antibiotics, but they should see a health care provider if they have severe symptoms, symptoms that don’t improve after a few days or signs of dehydration.

Children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to become severely ill, the CDC noted.

More information

The CDC has more on salmonella.

SOURCES: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, food safety alert, Sept. 6, 2024; U.S. Food and Drug Administration, outbreak notice, Sept. 6, 2024

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

