SAQ in Primary Care: Validity, Descriptive Results and Organizational Variance

The following is a summary of “Review: application of the Safety Attitudes Questionnaire (SAQ) in Primary Care – a Systematic Synthesis on Validity, descriptive and comparative results, and Variance across organizational units,” published in the January 2024 issue of Primary Care by Olesen, et al.

Patient safety research has primarily focused on hospital and acute care settings, leaving a gap in assessments of patient safety climate in primary health care settings.

For a systematic review, researchers sought to provide an overview of using the Safety Attitudes Questionnaire (SAQ) in primary care settings.

They searched electronic databases, including PubMed, Embase, Cinahl, PsycInfo, and Web of Science, to identify studies utilizing any version of the SAQ in primary care settings. Studies were excluded if only abstracts or posters were available, as these were deemed insufficient for inclusion. Nonempirical studies and commentaries were excluded, and only English manuscripts were considered.

About 43 studies were included, with 40 categorized into four groups: validation analysis, descriptive analysis, variance assessment, and intervention evaluation. Some studies fell into multiple categories. Seventeen studies aimed to validate various versions of the SAQ across different settings and providers. Twenty-five studies from fourteen countries reported descriptive findings of the SAQ across various settings, primarily in primary health care centers, out-of-hours clinics, nursing homes, and general practice, covering diverse populations. Only one study focused on home care. Three studies investigated the variance of SAQ scores. Additionally, five studies assessed the effects of interventions or events using the SAQ, such as implementing electronic medical records, a comprehensive Unit-based Safety Program, or the impact of COVID-19.

The synthesis of the included studies indicated that the SAQ is a valid tool for assessing patient safety climate in primary care. However, it is crucial to adapt and validate the questionnaire to the specific setting and participants under investigation. Variations in SAQ factor scores were associated with various descriptive factors, suggesting the need for consideration in future studies. Further research was necessary to enhance patient safety efforts in primary care settings, particularly in variance and intervention studies.

Reference: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02273-z