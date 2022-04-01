THURSDAY, March 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination seems safe for patients previously diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), according to a research letter published online March 28 in JAMA Network Open.

Matthew Wisniewski, M.S.N., from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and colleagues examined outcomes following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in patients previously diagnosed with MIS-C. Data were included for 63 patients with an acute febrile illness that fulfilled the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention MIS-C case definition and were eligible for vaccination, of whom 15 (24 percent) were vaccinated.

The researchers found that 10 of the patients who were vaccinated were male and 10 were from racial and ethnic minority groups. Most patients were previously healthy: Four had asthma and one had a congenital heart defect. All 15 patients had positive SARS-CoV-2 testing. Fourteen of the patients had cardiac involvement, defined by troponin elevation or echocardiographic or electrocardiographic changes. All patients had normal cardiac function without coronary dilation at the last outpatient cardiac evaluation. Vaccination occurred at a mean of 189.5 days from presentation with MIS-C; at submission, 181.3 days had elapsed since completion of the last vaccine. Twelve patients were queried for vaccine reactogenicity directly, and data were available from medical record review for three patients. Following vaccination, there were no major adverse events reported. None of the patients developed MIS-C recurrence or any hyperinflammatory condition.

“With the known additive protection from reinfection provided by vaccinating previously infected individuals, these findings suggest that patients with a history of MIS-C can be offered vaccination against SARS-CoV-2,” the authors write.

One author disclosed financial ties to pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and Moderna.

