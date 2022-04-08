Vaccination trials in the hemodialysis population showed a lower antibody response than healthy controls, but the vaccine’s usefulness in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe illness was unknown. Between December 21, 2020, and June 30, 2021, researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study in the Canadian province of Ontario. From provincial health administrative data, they were able to assess vaccination receipt, SARS-CoV-2 infection, and severe consequences (hospitalization or death). Receiving one or two doses of vaccine was modeled in a time-varying cause-specific Cox proportional hazards model, with baseline characteristics, background community infection rates, and censoring for non-COVID death, recovered kidney function, transfer out of province, solid organ transplant, and withdrawal from dialysis all taken into account.

By June 30, 2021, 2403 (17%) of the 13,759 people on maintenance dialysis were unvaccinated, whereas 11,356 (83%) had received at least one dose. BNT162b2 (n=8455, 74%) and mRNA-1273 (n=2901, 26%) vaccines were used; the median interval between the first and second doses was 36 days (IQR 28–51). For one does compare to unvaccinated, the adjusted hazard ratio (HR) for SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe outcomes was 0.59 (95% CI, 0.46 to 0.76) and 0.54 (95% CI, 0.37 to 0.77), respectively, and for two doses compared to unvaccinated, the adjusted hazard ratio (HR) was 0.31 (95% CI, 0.22 to 0.42) and 0.17 (95% CI, 0.1 to Vaccination efficacy did not differ significantly by age, dialysis method, or vaccine type. Despite concerns regarding poor antibody responses, COVID-19 immunization prevented SARS-CoV-2 infection and catastrophic outcomes in patients with dialysis.

