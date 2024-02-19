SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Satisfaction assessment study in patients (and their partners) with/without Peyronie’s disease and penile prosthesis implantation.

Feb 19, 2024

Contributors: E Lledó García, F J González García, J Jara Rascón, J García Muñoz, E Lledó Graell, M A Sánchez Ochoa, C Hernández Fernández

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • E Lledó García

    Sección de Urología Funcional, Reconstructiva y Andrología-Servicio de Urología, Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, Instituto de Investigación Gregorio Marañón, Universidad Complutense, Madrid, Spain. Electronic address: elledo@ucm.es.

    F J González García

    Sección de Urología Funcional, Reconstructiva y Andrología-Servicio de Urología, Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, Instituto de Investigación Gregorio Marañón, Universidad Complutense, Madrid, Spain.

    J Jara Rascón

    Sección de Urología Funcional, Reconstructiva y Andrología-Servicio de Urología, Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, Instituto de Investigación Gregorio Marañón, Universidad Complutense, Madrid, Spain.

    J García Muñoz

    Facultad de Medicina, Universidad Complutense, Madrid, Spain.

    E Lledó Graell

    Facultad de Medicina, Universidad Europea, Madrid, Spain.

    M A Sánchez Ochoa

    Sección de Urología Funcional, Reconstructiva y Andrología-Servicio de Urología, Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, Instituto de Investigación Gregorio Marañón, Universidad Complutense, Madrid, Spain.

    C Hernández Fernández

    Sección de Urología Funcional, Reconstructiva y Andrología-Servicio de Urología, Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, Instituto de Investigación Gregorio Marañón, Universidad Complutense, Madrid, Spain.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement