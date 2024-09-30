Sbno1 mediates cell-cell communication between neural stem cells and microglia through small extracellular vesicles.

Neural stem cells (NSCs) play a crucial role in the progress of ischemic stroke. Research on zebrafish embryonic demonstrates an association between Strawberry Notch 1 (Sbno1) and central nervous system development. However, the regulation and underlying mechanism of Sbno1 in NSCs have not been studied yet. Here, we investigated the role and the mechanism of Sbno1 in NSCs development and the potential therapeutic value of Sbno1 in ischemic stroke.

Adeno-associated virus (AAV) was used for overexpression or knockdown of Sbno1 in vitro or in vivo. A mouse model of MCAO was established to evaluate the neuroprotective effects of AAV-Sbno1, including balance beam test, rotarod test, and strength evaluation. H&E and immunofluorescence assessed neuronal impairment. Western blot and RT-qPCR were used to detect the expression of Sbno1 and its downstream target genes. RNA-seq and western blot were performed to explore further molecular mechanisms by which Sbno1 promoted endogenous repair of NSCs and macrophages M2 polarization. CCK8 was conducted to assess the effects of Sbno1 on NSCs proliferation. The impact of Sbno1 on NSCs apoptosis was evaluated by flow cytometry. NSCs derived from small extracellular vesicles (sEV) were obtained using ultracentrifugation and identified through nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) and western blot analysis.

Our results showed that Sbno1 is highly expressed in the central nervous system, which plays a crucial role in regulating the proliferation of NSCs through the PI3k-Akt-GSK3β-Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. In addition, with overexpression of Sbno1 in the hippocampus, post-stroke behavioral scores were superior to the wild-type mice, and immunofluorescence staining revealed an increased number of newly generated neurons. sEV released by NSCs overexpressing Sbno1 inhibited neuroinflammation, which mechanistically impaired the activation of the microglial NF-κB and MAPK signaling pathways.

Our studies indicate that sbno1 promotes the proliferation of NSCs and enhances endogenous repairing through the PI3k-Akt-GSK3β-Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. Additionally, NSCs overexpressing sbno1 improve ischemic stroke recovery and inhibit neuroinflammation after ischemia by sEV through the MAPK and NF-κB signaling pathways.

